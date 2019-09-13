The Burnsville volleyball team fell short of its first South Suburban Conference win Sept. 12.
The Blaze battled Rosemount in three close sets, but lost all three at home (25-23, 25-22, 25-20) to drop to 4-7 overall (0-2 in the SSC).
Burnsville opened league play Sept. 10 losing in three sets at No. 6-ranked Shakopee, the defending Section 2AAA champions, (25-11, 25-15, 25-13). The Blaze also won two of five matches in the Southwest Minnesota Challenge Oct. 6-7.
Burnsville earned wins over Heron Lake Okabena (25-22, 25-12) and Perham (25-20, 25-22), while losing to Sioux Falls Roosevelt (25-18, 21-25, 15-8), Minneota (25-11, 25-9), ranked No. 1 in Class A, and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (25-18, 25-11).
Burnsville is at Mahtomedi Sept. 17 and home to Eastview in league play Sept. 19. Both matches start at 7 p.m.
Meanwhile, the SSC has four ranked teams, including No. 1 Eagan, No. 4 Lakeville North and No. 5 Lakeville South, so the Blaze will have some very tough matches ahead.
Burnsville gets Eagan on the road Sept. 24, is home to Lakeville South Oct. 1 and at Lakeville North Oct. 8.
In the loss to Rosemount, ninth-grader Kiylah Franke finished with eight kills, while senior Julia Dam with seven. Junior Emma Fretheim had six kills, while seniors Ashley Leahy and Theresa Glasgow both had three.
Ninth-grader Corrina Benson paced the offense with 25 setting assists. Benson, Fretheim, Franke and senior Megan Hjermstad each had an ace serve.
Hjermstad led in digs with 21, followed by senior Allison Portwood with 12. Juniors Anna Phommasengkeo and Kara Klavins and Benson each had nine.
Franke and Fretheim led in blocks with six apiece, while Glasgow had five and Leahy had two.