Jacob Goede is once again the ruler of the Late Models division at Elko Speedway.
The driver from Carver won eight his eighth straight points title Sept. 25 in the final night of racing for the season. He finished with 1,473 points, which was 94 better than runner-up Chad Walen of Prior Lake.
Adam Bendzick of New Prague was a distant third in the division with 1,295 points.
Goede didn't win either of the Late Model feature races Sept. 25, but he didn't have to since he had a big lead in the points chase going in.
Goede finished third in the first feature behind Walen and runner-up Owin Giles of New Market. In the second feature, he was second behind Bendzick, while Walen fell back to fifth place.
Meanwhile, five other divisions crowned season points champions Sept. 25.
Ayrton Brockhouse of Shakopee won the Bandoleros title with 477 points, while his brother Ayden finished tied for third (423) with Danny Mann of Elko. Clayton Dorner of Hastings was a distant second (427).
Michael Stoer of Prior Lake was third in points chase in the Power Stocks division behind two drivers from Lakeville. Nick Oxborough won (1,185), followed by Julie Jorgenson (1,093). Stoer finished with 1,011 points.
In Legends, John Lemke of Savage finished in the runner-up spot, but not by much. He finished 18 points behind winner Robert Carter of Lakeville, who ended up with 1,246 points. Colin Stocker of Farmington was third (1,179).
Adam Wiebusch of Shakopee made a run at the points title in Thunder Cars, but settled for a runner-up finish behind Dillon Sellner of Randolph. Wiebusch finished with 1,251 points, 30 back of Selllner. Conrad Jorgenson of Lakeville was a close third (1,242).
In Midwest Modifieds, Bryan Syer-Keske of Lakeville claimed the title with 141 points, 20 better than Ryan Johnson of Charlotte, North Carolina.
Jorgenson and Matt Wiebusch of Lakeville won the final two features in Thunder Cars for the season. Lemke and Austin Jahr were the final two winners in Legends.
Joe Prusak of Clayton, Wisconson and Jason Michaud of Ostego were the last two champions in Power Stocks, while Ayrton Brockhouse and Cohen Henze of Juda, Wisconsin claimed the final two checkered flags in Bandoleros.
Elko Speedway had a tough summer in 2020 with all of the COVID-19 restrictions, limiting fans and reducing its summer schedule. The season started late and there were only nine weeks of racing.
This summer there were 16 weeks of racing, including nine Eve of Destruction events.
For more information, go to elkospeedway.com.