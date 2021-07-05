Jacob Goede of Carver is seeking an eighth straight points title this summer at Elko Speedway.
Goede took another step towards that June 3, winning the second feature in the Late Models division to maintain his season points lead through three weeks of racing.
Goede leads the points chase with 232 points. Chad Walen of Prior Lake is running second (230), followed by Adam Bendzick of New Prague (220) and Billy Mohn of Lakeville (215).
Lawrence Berthiaume of New Hope won the first Late Models feature July 3.
Other feature winners included Austin Jahr of Farmington in the Legends and Tony Holm in the first Thunder Cars race and Conrad Jorgenson of Lakeville in the second one.
Elko Speedway had a tough summer in 2020 with all of the COVID-19 restrictions, limiting fans and reducing its summer schedule. The season started late and there were only nine weeks of racing.
This summer there are 16 racing days. The season ends Sept. 25 with the ninth Eve of Destruction event.
For more information, go to elkospeedway.com.
In Legends, Jahr leads the season points race through three weeks of competition with 82 points. Robert Carter of Lakeville is second (74), followed by Tristan Swanson of Elko (70) and Colin Stocker of Farmington and Jacob Tiegen of Marion, Iowa (64).
In Thunder Cars, Jorgenson leads the points race (249), followed closely by Eric Campbell of Lonsdale (247). Dillon Sellner of Randolph is third (235) and Adam Wiebusch of Shakopee is fourth (232).
In Power Stocks, Nick Oxborough of Lakeville has the points lead (124), followed by Joe Prusak of Clayton, Wisconsin (110), Jesse Fisher of Eagan (109) and Brandon Plekkenpol of Shakopee (107).
No points standings are available for Midwest Modifieds, which will be in action July 17. Bandoleros will be on the track for the first time July 24.