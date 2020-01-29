The Burnsville boys basketball team dropped a pair of South Suburban Conference games.

The Blaze fell 74-71 at home to No. 9-ranked Lakeville South Jan. 28 and lost 107-84 at Prior Lake Jan. 24.

Burnsville earned a 72-55 non-league win Jan. 25 over Minneapolis Washburn behind 26 points from senior Daniel Rosenber.

The Blaze (6-10 overall, 2-7 in the SSC) are at Farmington Jan. 31 in league play, will be home to No. 2 Eastview Feb. 4 and at Eagan Feb. 7 in SSC games at 7 p.m.

Against Washburn, sophomore Yarin Alexander and senior Josiah Jordan respectively had 12 and 10 points. Senior Luke Kempf and ninth-grader Khalif Bettis both scored 9.

Burnsville led 41-24 at the break and never looked back.

In the loss to Lakeville South, Rosenber finished with a season-high 31 points. Ninth-grader Ibrahim El-Amin scored 14, followed by Alexander with 10 and Jordan with 9.

Alexander had a season-high 25 points in the loss to Prior Lake. Rosenber scored 23, while El-Amin finished with 20, and Bettis had 15.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events

Recommended for you