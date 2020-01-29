The Burnsville boys basketball team dropped a pair of South Suburban Conference games.
The Blaze fell 74-71 at home to No. 9-ranked Lakeville South Jan. 28 and lost 107-84 at Prior Lake Jan. 24.
Burnsville earned a 72-55 non-league win Jan. 25 over Minneapolis Washburn behind 26 points from senior Daniel Rosenber.
The Blaze (6-10 overall, 2-7 in the SSC) are at Farmington Jan. 31 in league play, will be home to No. 2 Eastview Feb. 4 and at Eagan Feb. 7 in SSC games at 7 p.m.
Against Washburn, sophomore Yarin Alexander and senior Josiah Jordan respectively had 12 and 10 points. Senior Luke Kempf and ninth-grader Khalif Bettis both scored 9.
Burnsville led 41-24 at the break and never looked back.
In the loss to Lakeville South, Rosenber finished with a season-high 31 points. Ninth-grader Ibrahim El-Amin scored 14, followed by Alexander with 10 and Jordan with 9.
Alexander had a season-high 25 points in the loss to Prior Lake. Rosenber scored 23, while El-Amin finished with 20, and Bettis had 15.