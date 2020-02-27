The Burnsville girls basketball team ended its playoff drought Feb. 26 on its home floor.
Senior Zhane Thompson scored 18 points as the third-seeded Blaze held off sixth-seeded Eagan 74-69 in the Section 3AAAA quarterfinals.
Burnsville went into the game having lost its last seven first-round games. Its last postseason victory was in 2012, a 57-46 triumph over Eagan.
The Blaze (17-9 overall) will be on the road in the semifinals Feb. 29, playing at second-seeded Lakeville North (16-10). The other semifinal pits top-seeded Rosemount (23-4) against fourth-seeded Apple Valley (12-15).
The winners meet for the title March 4 at the site of the higher seed at 7 p.m. For complete brackets, go to mshsl.org.
Burnsville and Lakeville North split their two meetings in South Suburban Conference play. The Blaze won the first contest 69-49 back on Jan. 21, while the Panthers returned the favor Feb. 11 with a 99-82 home victory.
Lakeville North did not have senior Laura Jensen in the lineup in the first game with Burnsville. Jensen is one of the top scorers in the state, averaging 25 points per game, while also reaching 2,000 points for her career. She had 35 in her team's win over the Blaze.
Meanwhile, Burnsville went into the postseason winning its last two SSC games. The Blaze finished fourth in the league standings with an 11-7 record, with No. 2-ranked Farmington (17-1) winning the crown.
In beating Eagan, Burnsville led 38-27 at the break. The Wildcats hung around in the second half, closing to within three points (55-52) with 7:34 left to play.
But Burnsville stayed in control down the stretch, getting four players in double figures. Junior Morgan Krumwiede finished with 14 points, while seniors Megan Diggan and Paige Servais each scored 13.
Ninth-grader Shantell Harden chipped in 6 points for the Blaze, while sophomore Savannah Islam scored 5 and junior Mara McMahon had 3.
The Class 4A state tournament is set for March 11-14 at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Top-ranked Hopkins is the defending champion.
Burnsville's last state appearance was back in 1996. The program won back-to-back state titles in 1991 and 1992 and also won a championship in 1977.