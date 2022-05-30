Zoie Dundon and Christian Belt led the way for the Burnsville boys and girls track and field teams May 26 at the South Suburban Conference Championships in Apple Valley.
Dundon was the Blaze's lone winner, claiming the 800 meters with times of 2:10.01. Belt was second in the long jump for the boys squad with a leap of 21-5 and third in 100 with a time of 10.90.
Both Burnsville squads finished ninth in the team standings. Rosemount won the boys the title with 173.5 points, followed by Lakeville South (139), Prior Lake (106), Lakeville North (71), Farmington (51), Eagan (40), Shakopee (39.5), Apple Valley (38), the Blaze (31) and Eastview (13).
On the girls side, Rosemount was again the winner (151), followed Eagan (118.5) Farmington (100), Prior Lake (94) Lakeville South (90), Lakeville North (51), Eastview (45), Shakopee (22), Burnsville (14.5) and Apple Valley (12).
Senior Thomas Dundon also led the Blaze boys, taking fourth in the 800 (1:56.71), while senior Brian Chhuoy was eighth (2:06.56) in that event.
Senior Mateo Noriega was 10th in the shot put for Burnsville (44-11).
The Blaze's 4x200 relay team of Belt, senior Jayden Homuth, junior Djuan Marroquin and ninth-grader Ongwenyi was seventh (1:31.81), as was the 4x100 team of Homuth, Marroquin and Ongwenyi and junior Kaleb Kamara (45.19) and the 4x400 team of Dundon, Chhuoy and sophomores Quinn Hess and Markeese Howard (3:37.57).
The 4x800 team of seniors Zachary Friedmann and Everett Sando, ninth-grader Jacob Schoenbauer and eighth-grader Lliam Merrell was 10th (9:10.70).
For the Burnsville girls, sophomore Madison Malecha tied for seventh in the high jump (5-0).
Burnsville's 4x400 relay team of Dundon, senior Darrian Gardner and sophomores Kira Theng and Anna Thomas took sixth (4:13.62), while 4x100 team of senior Takia Campbell, sophomore Emma Le and Cianna Kamara and ninth-grader Kareena Cheam ended up ninth (54.27).