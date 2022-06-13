Zoie Dundon finished her career on the Burnsville girls track team in style.
The senior won the 800 meters at the Class 3A state meet June 11 at St. Michael-Albertville. She dominated the two-lap race, pretty much leading from start to finish.
Dundon won with a school-record time of 2:09.51, which was more than three seconds faster than the runner-up finisher, Teegan Anderson of Wayzata (2:12.69).
"It’s really exciting being able to win another title and I’m really happy with how it went," Dundon said. "My goal going into state was to break the 2:10 barrier, so being able to accomplish that at a big meet was a really cool experience."
Dundon won the Class AA state title in the 800 last year with a time of 2:10.54. This spring was the first season three-class track in the state.
Before last spring, the last Burnsville girl to win a state individual title was in 2009 when then-senior Antionette Goodman won the long jump.
Dundon, who will run track and cross country this fall at the University of Minnesota, had the top 800 time in the state prelims June 9, running a 2:10.96. She was the only Burnsville girl to compete at state, while the Blaze boys had two competitors there in seniors Thomas Dundon and Christian Belt.
Dundon was was making his second appearance in the 800. He was fifth last year, and ended up seventh this time around with a time of 1:57.75.
Dundon ran a 1:56.30 in the prelims, which placed him seventh going into the finals.
Belt competed in two individual events for the boys team. He ended up ninth in the long jump with a leap of 21-4 3/4. He didn't make the finals in the 100 (top nine), finishing 16th in the prelims (11.16).
Belt was sixth at state last year in the 100 and was part of the 4x100 relay team that ended up ninth. Dundon was also on relay at state last for the boys team, helping the 4x400 team finish fifth.
The Blaze girls ended up 24th in the state team standings with 12 points. Rosemount won the crown (93), followed by Minnetonka (81) and Edina (63).
The Burnsville boys tied for 42nd in the team standings with four points. Andover won the crown (62.2), followed by Rosemount (58) and Moorhead (56).