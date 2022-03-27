Zoie Dundon is no stranger to the big stage.
The senior has competed in three different state tournaments in her stellar athletic career at Burnsville High School — cross country, hockey and track and field.
She owns a state title, winning the 800 meters at the Class AA state track meet last spring. This past winter, she helped lead the Blaze girls hockey team to its second Class AA state tournament in three years.
Last fall, Dundon competed in her third-career Class AA state cross country meet.
So there's little surprise Dundon was selected Burnsville's Athena Award winner, which is given to each metro area school's top senior female athlete. Dundon will receive her award at the 50th annual banquet May 6 at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Minneapolis.
The last two banquets were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I feel honored to receive this award," Dundon said. "I have been so fortunate to be able to play and be around such amazing teammates growing up. The combination of working hard and having fun with people who love to compete helped us all get the best out of one another."
This spring, Dundon will try to close out her Burnsville career with a Class 3A state title in the 800 meters. Track moved to three classes this spring.
Then next fall, Dundon will compete at the Division I level in both cross country and track at the University of Minnesota. She's looking forward to the challenge of competing in two collegiate sports.
"My goals for competing at the next level are to push myself to be the best runner and teammate possible, and finding my potential to see what I can accomplish competing as a Gopher," Dundon said.
Will Dundon miss hockey? She's been playing the sport since elementary school. This past season, she led the Blaze in total points with 54 (17 goals and 37 assists).
Burnsville finished with a 24-6-1 record, winning the Section 3AA crown.
Dundon was a four-year letterwinner on the ice. She was third on the Blaze in points as junior in the COVID-19 shortened campaign with 22 (8 goals, 14 assists).
As a sophomore, she had four goals and five assists in the Blaze's Section 3AA championship season. She made her varsity debut as a ninth-grader, finishing that winter with two goals and three assists.
"I have played hockey my whole life and it is a sport that will be hard to not miss," Dundon said. "What I am going to miss the most is the Burnsville program and the players and coaches who were a part of it. I'm going to miss it, but I'm excited for the next chapter in my life."
Playing hockey is certainly helped Dundon as a distance runner, but also mature as a person.
"Being a three-sport athlete has helped me a lot over the years," Dundon said. "It is busy, but I wouldn't want it any other way. Going to different sports and being around such a great environment all year round, whether it's running or hockey, has inspired me not only to be a better athlete but a better person."
On the cross country trails, Dundon finished 39th at the Class 3A state meet last November.
In her junior, the pandemic disrupted the entire season, and there was no official state competition by the Minnesota State High School League. There was an unofficial state race put on by the Twin Cities Running Club at Island Pine Golf Club.
Dundon finished 69th in that competition. She was also 69th in her first-ever state race as a sophomore in what was the last two-class state competition.
When Dundon won the 800 at the state track meet last June, she became first champion for the Burnsville girls track team since 2009 when then-senior Antionette Goodman won the long jump.
Dundon made her first state track appearance as a ninth-grader, taking seventh in the 800. He junior season was canceled due to the pandemic.