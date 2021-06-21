It's been a while since the Burnsville girls track team has had an individual state champion, but Zoie Dundon changed that June 19.
The junior won the 800 meters at the Class AA competition at St. Michael-Albertville High School with a time of 2:10.54. The last state champ for the girls squad was in 2009 when then-senior Antionette Goodman won the long jump.
"I can't even explain the feeling," Dundon said about winning the title. "I'm really overwhelmed. I was really excited before the race."
Dundon was able to calm herself by race time. She was seeded No. 1 in the 800, so she had to deal with that pressure too.
"I'd rather be like an underdog," she said.
Either way, Dundon is known for her strong kick in the final 100 meters, but this race was a little different.
"It was a fast first lap, so I didn't know if (my kick) would be there or not because in my last race it wasn't," she said. "But with the big venue and the biggest race of the year, it was."
Dundon, the school record holder in the 800, helped the Blaze finish 19th in the team standings with 13 points. Rosemount won the title (86), followed by St. Michael-Albertville (65) and Minnetonka (56).
Rosemount also won the boys team crown with 55 points, followed by Hopkins (49) and Farmington (34). The Burnsville boys were 21st (16).
Juniors Christain Belt and Thomas Dundon led the Blaze boys team.
Belt finished sixth in the 100 meters with a time of 10.92. He also anchored the 4x100 team to a ninth-place team (43.75), teaming up with seniors Myiion Hodges and Nathan Le and sophomore Djuan Marroguin.
Dundon ended up fifth in the 800 (1:56.60). He also anchored the 4x400 team to a fourth-place showing (3:26.46), teaming up with seniors Marshall Norring, Sadikou Bouari and Matthew Krzmarzick.
Norring also competed in the 400 taking 15th (52.87).
For the Blaze girls, senior Sophie Nilsson competed in both the long and triple jumps. She finished ninth in the triple jump (35-11 1/4) and 15th in the long jump (16-6 1/2).
Nilsson finished 10th at state in the long jump as a sophomore. She was sixth in the triple jump as a ninth-grader and 15th in the long jump. As an eighth-grader, she was eighth in the triple jump.
Zoie Dundon made her first state track appearance as a ninth-grader, taking seventh in the 800.
The track season last spring was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.