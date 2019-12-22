The Burnsville girls basketball team had little trouble knocking off a Section 3AAAA opponent on the road Dec. 20.
Senior Zhane Thompson scored a team-high 31 points in the Blaze's 80-59 victory over Hastings. It was Thompson's third straight game with 20 or more points.
Burnsville (6-2 overall, 2-1 in the South Suburban Conference) will play in the Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic Dec. 27-28. The Blaze open the first round against White Bear Lake.
Burnsville will begin the New Year on the conference road taking on No. 3-ranked Farmington Jan. 3 and playing at Eagan Jan. 7. Both games start at 7 p.m.
The Blaze is back home Jan. 10 to take on Shakopee in league play at 7 p.m.
In beating Hastings, Burnsville led 42-34 at the break and never looked back in the second half. Senior Paige Servais finished with 16 points, while senior Megan Diggan scored 13.
Juniors Morgan Krumwiede and Hannah Lake both chipped in 8 points for the Blaze.
Through eight games, Thompson was leading the Blaze at 16.8 points per game, while Servais was averaging 13.3 points.