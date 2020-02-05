The Burnsville girls basketball team settled for a South Suburban Conference split.
The Blaze rolled to a 71-43 win at Eastview Feb. 4 behind 19 points from senior Megan Diggan. Burnsville went into the contest off of a 90-62 home loss to No. 2-ranked Farmington in league play Jan. 31.
Burnsville (13-7 overall, 8-5 in the SSC) is home to Eagan Thursday in SSC action and will play at Lakeville North in league play Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.
The Blaze's final three SSC games of the regular season are at Shakopee Feb. 13, versus Apple Valley Feb. 18 and at Prior Lake Feb. 21. All three start at 7 p.m.
Against Eastview, junior Morgan Krumwiede and senior Pagie Servais each finished with 13 points. Junior Hannah Lake scored 8, and senior Zhane Thomson had 6.
Burnsville led 43-27 at the break.
Against Farmington, the Blaze were outscored 45-23 in the second half. Diggan led the team with 23 points, followed by Krumwiede with 16, Thompson with 9, sophomore Savannah Islam with 6 and ninth-grader Shantell Harden with 4.
The Section 3AAAA quarterfinals start Feb. 26 with the semifinals Feb. 29. The title game is March 6, and all three rounds are at the site of the higher seed.
Burnsville is looking like the No. 2 seed at this point behind No. 9 Rosemount (18-3). Lakeville North (11-9) and Apple Valley (8-13) are likely the next two seeds.
The rest of the field includes Eastview (6-14), Eagan (8-12), Hastings (9-12) and Park (4-17).
Eastview has won the last eight section crowns. Burnsville's last state berth came in 1996, while the program's last playoff win was in 2012, a 64-35 victory over Eastview.