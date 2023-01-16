Elk

The Minnesota DNR conducts aerial surveys annually to monitor elk populations across the state.

 Photo by Minnesota DNR

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is conducting aerial elk surveys.

The DNR staff will survey the Kittson County and Grygla elk herds in northwestern Minnesota and the border elk herd in both Minnesota and Manitoba. The surveys are typically conducted each year during the winter, weather permitting.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

