The Burnsville girls soccer team couldn’t knock off Eagan a second time this season.
The fifth-seeded Blaze had their season come to an end Oct. 8 with a 5-0 road loss to the fourth-seeded Wildcats in the Section 3AA quarterfinals.
It was a scoreless game at the break, before Eagan erupted for five goals in the second half.
Burnsville finished the season with a 6-8-3 overall mark (1-6-2 in the South Suburban Conference). The team struggled down the stretch, winning just one time in its last 10 games.
The Blaze’s one win in that span was 3-1 at home versus Eagan on the road back on Sept. 24.
The playoff loss to Eagan was the first time Burnsville has lost in the quarterfinals in the 11 seasons under coach John Soderholm.
When Burnsville beat Eagan in the regular season, it snapped a 10-game winless streak to the Wildcats.
Eagan is 10-1-1 against Burnsville since the start of the 2012 season. Two of those wins have come in the Section 3AA title game; 2-1 in 2014 and 4-0 in 2015.
The Blaze’s last section title was in 2013 when it finished third at state. Since then, the team has a 7-6 playoff record. This season was also the Burnsville’s’ third losing campaign in the last four years.
Burnsville went into the playoffs off of a 1-0 home loss to Farmington in SSC play Oct. 3. The one league win this year is the fewest for the Blaze under Soderholm.
Burnsville will have to replace seven seniors next year — Isabella Fuhrer, Carly Dahl, Makayla Haddorff, Grace Kauffman, Bryana Weichman, Breanna Schearer and Kailey Rahier.