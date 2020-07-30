Elko Speedway is ready to open its 55th season of racing — again.
Six divisions are expected to be on the track Aug. 8 to kick off the season starting at 6 p.m. Elko had planned to open on the Fourth of July with a "Racing Against Racism" event, but it was postponed due to "crowd capacity restrictions."
The New Market track has a seating capacity of 6,000 and is an outdoor venue. However, Gov. Tim Walz' executive order at that time capped caps crowds for outdoor entertainment at 250.
Elko Speedway Owner Tom Ryan said in a press release at that time that, "we always put the safety of our fans and drivers first, and there's no doubt we can safely open at 50% capacity."
In the second restart Aug. 8, Elko Speedway will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Minnesota Department of Health guidelines to ensure the safety of its fans.
Late Models, Thunder Cars and Power Stocks will be showcased in the opener, while Midwest Modifieds from the Wissota Auto Racing Association will also be in action, along with Great North Legends and Bandoleros.
Online tickets go on sale Aug. 3 via elkospeedway.com or the ELKO! Mobile App.
Elko usually opens its season in May, but it's been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.