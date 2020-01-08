Three games into the New Year and the Burnsville boys hockey team went 1-1-1.
The Blaze battled to a 3-3 tie at Prior Lake Jan. 7 and earned a 5-1 win at Apple Valley Jan. 4 in a pair of South Suburban Conference games. Burnsville opened the New Year with a 1-0 home loss to Champlin Park Jan. 2.
The Blaze closed out 2019 with three straight wins up in Duluth Dec. 26-28 — 7-1 over Fort Francis, 8-2 over Duluth Marshall and 2-0 over Brainerd.
Burnsville (8-3-1 overall, 4-2-2 in the SSC) is home to Shakopee Jan. 9 in league play. The Blaze are at No. 7-ranked Blake Jan. 14. Both games start at 7 p.m.
Burnsville follows with two big SSC contests against Section 3AA foes, at No. 1 Rosemount Jan. 16 and home to Eagan Jan. 18. Both start at 7 p.m.
The Blaze is looking like a top four seed in that section at this point. The Irish (12-2) seem headed for the No. 1 spot, while the Blaze, Eagan (9-4), Eastview (6-5-1) and St. Thomas Academy (5-6-2) are in the hunt for a first-round game at home.
Other teams in the field include Bloomington Jefferson (6-7), Apple Valley (4-8-1) and Park (3-7-1).
In the win over Apple Valley, Burnsville took control of the game with four goals in the second period. Senior Korey Bell had the hat trick, while junior Kade Nielsen had two goals and three assists.
Senior Joey Anderson picked up a pair of assists, while senior Sam Rhode had one.
Senior Evan Wittchow made 12 saves in goal. He was busier between the pipes in the tie with Prior Lake making 30 saves, including 13 in the third period.
Five of the game's six goals were scored in the third period. Burnsville trailed 3-1, but got back-to-back goals from Nielsen and Bell in the final 4:35 of the game to send it to overtime.
Nielsen finished with two goals and an assist, while Bell, seniors Casey Myers and Tim Urlaub and junior Anthony Friedmann all had one assist.
In the loss to Champlin Park, Burnsville had 37 shots on goal but couldn't find the back of the net. The Rebels scored 1:23 into the game and that goal held up.
Wittchow finished with 31 saves.
Through 13 games, Nielsen is leading the Blaze with 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists). Urlaub (8 goals, 11 assists), Bell (11 goals, 8 assists) and Anderson (6 goals, 13 assists) each have 19 points, followed by senior Jayden Glassen (5 goals, 4 assists), senior Grant Ahcan (3 goals, 3 assists) and Myers (5 assists).
Wittchow goes into the Shakopee game with a 2.63 goals-against average, an .895 save percentage and one shutout.
Section 3AA quarterfinal play starts Feb. 20 with the semifinals Feb. 22. The higher seed is at home in the first two rounds. The title game is Feb. 27 at Braemar Ice Arena in Edina.
St. Thomas Academy is the defending champion.
Last year, Burnsville lost 4-3 in the first round of section play to Eastview, which snapped the team's string of 12 straight quarterfinal wins.
All 12 of those wins were at home. The last quarterfinal loss for Burnsville before last season was in 2005 when the team fell 5-1 at home to Eastview.