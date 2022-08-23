Corrina Benson

Senior Corrina Benson is back for Burnsville this fall and will lead the team in the back row and on the service line.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Burnsville volleyball team expects to be contenders in Section 6AAAA.

The Blaze returns a strong nucleus back from last year's team that finished 16-13 overall, 3-6 in the South Suburban Conference. Burnsville lost in the semifinals in section play to Bloomington Jefferson.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

