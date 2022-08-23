The Burnsville volleyball team expects to be contenders in Section 6AAAA.
The Blaze returns a strong nucleus back from last year's team that finished 16-13 overall, 3-6 in the South Suburban Conference. Burnsville lost in the semifinals in section play to Bloomington Jefferson.
Are those two teams the favorite in the section come playoff time?
"This will be our first year having essentially our full lineup that has trained together returning," said Josh Wastvedt, who is in his fourth season as the Blaze's coach and was the Section 6AAA Coach of the Year last season. "Our varsity gym has been very competitive and these girls are ready to push for a state tournament appearance.
"We received a preseason ranking of No. 2 in Section 6AAAA, which kind of fuels more for these girls," Wastvedt added. "We want that No. 1 seed this year and to play for a section championship at home in front of our own fans."
No teams from Section 6AAAA were ranked the preseason Class 4A poll. Defending state champion Wayzata opened as No. 1.
Last year's three wins in the SSC for the Blaze were one less than the program's entire win total in the league from 2014 to 2019, where it went 4-54.
The 16 overall wins are the most Burnsville has had since it went 15-11 in 2013.
"We believe we can push for the top three or four in our conference and make some noise in Class 4A," Wastvedt said. "This team has great balance and talent across the board, so we really are going to push ourselves to bigger things and try to capitalize on the bigger moments."
Burnsville lost three seniors from last year's team. Back are seniors Kiylah Franke, Corrina Benson, Julia Valois, Eleri Deaven, Evelynn Shero and Abby Briese and sophomore Mesaiya Bettis.
Franke led the offense with 330 kills, while Bettis had 259. Valois led in set assists with 406, while Benson was tops on the team in ace serves with 52, followed by Valois with 38 and Franke with 32.
In digs, Benson also led with 313, followed by Franke (240), Briese (184) and Valois (153). Shero and Deaven were tied for the team lead in blocks with 27, while Franke had 26.
Junior Julia Perrine and senior Ashlyn O'Brien should also help the Blaze's offensive attack, while junior Tori Fuller and sophomore Kate Dam look to aid the back row.
"Overall, we're really excited for what is in store this year and are hoping to get back to the X (the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul) for the first time since 2009," Wastvedt said.
The Blaze finished third in state in 2009, the program's best-ever finish. Burnsville's other two state appearances came in 1996 and 1998.
Last season was the first year of four-class volleyball. It was three classes from 1999 to 2019. There was no 2020 state tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Burnsville's first SSC match is set for Sept. 14 at Eastview. The team's first league home match is Sept. 22 against Lakeville North.
In the Class 4A preseason poll, Lakeville North and Eagan are the only two SSC teams ranked at No. 5 and 7, respectively.