The Burnsville softball team has some experience back this spring, despite not having a season last year.
The Blaze have seven players returning from the 2019 squad — seniors Megan Neutz, Morgan Krumwiede, Gabby Gromacki and Ava Sauer, juniors Skyelar Boxell and Hannah Zastrow and sophomore Sidney Lamotte. They look to lead the way for third-year coach Eric Reuss.
"We are very excited to be back on the field after not playing last season," Reuss said. "We talk about last year's seniors a lot on how they did not get to play their season last year. This year's seniors are a very talented group who have been playing with each other for many years.
"The seniors have strong leadership qualities and are great role models for the younger players in our program," Reuss said. "They lead by example, work hard and play the game with passion."
In Reuss' first season in 2019, the Blaze struggled to a 3-16 campaign, 2-12 in the South Suburban Conference. Burnsville has been in rebuilding mode since winning 15 games in 2017.
Burnsville is off to a tough start this season dropping six of its first seven games, including an 0-5 start in the SSC. The Blaze broke through for their first win April 27 with a 14-6 victory versus Minneapolis Southwest.
Krumwiede led the way finishing 3 for 5 with a home run, five RBIs and three runs scored. LaMotte doubled and scored two runs, while Boxwell finished 2 for 5 with two RBIs and Neutz was 1 for 3 with two runs scored.
Gromacki ended up 2 for 5 with three runs scored for the Blaze, while sophomore Lilly Kuziej also drove in a run.
Ninth-grader Gracie Johnson tossed a complete game, striking out six.
Ninth-grader Alex Gerber is also expected to help the Blaze this season, along with seniors Natalie Sunder and Haylee Peka, sophomores Taylor Larson and Chloe Dawson and eighth-grader Sid Handrahan.
The newcomers to the varsity will likely have to step up to help the Blaze compete in the highly competitive SSC and in Section 2AAAA. Johnson is an example of that.
"As a seventh-grader two years ago, she was able to play on our ninth-grade team improving her skills as a pitcher," Ruess said. "This year as a ninth-grader she is being asked to make a huge jump to pitching varsity. Gracie has handled this transition tremendously.
"Each game she continues to grow as a pitcher, learning from the positives and negatives from all the challenges she faces in a varsity game," Reuss added. "It helps that she has great supporters and leaders on her team, encouraging her and helping her with the transition."
Burnsville will end the regular season May 27 at Lakeville South. The Section 2AAAA playoffs start the week of June 1.
Eden Prairie won the Section 2AAA title in 2019, the last season softball was three classes. It was supposed to go to four classes last spring.
Chanhassen, Shakopee, Prior Lake and Minnetonka are also strong section contenders, while Chaska and Bloomington Jefferson round out the field.
This year's Class 4A state tournament is June 15-16 at its annual site, Caswell Park in Mankato.