Grace Affeldt got a taste of the state meet Nov. 14.
The ninth-grader on the Burnsville girls swimming team made her first appearance in the Class AA diving competition at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. She finished 20th overall with six-dive score of 212.40.
The Blaze have had a diver at state the last three years. Olivia Rippentrop competed for Burnsville the previous two seasons, finishing 13th last year and 28th the year before.
Affeldt qualified this year by taking third in the Section 3AA competition with a score of 352.65 points. The top four divers at sections make the state field.
Edina senior Megan Phillip won the state title with a score of 493.55, helping the top-ranked Hornets win the state team crown with 344 points.
The Lake Conference took the top four spots in the team standings with No. 2 Minnetonka in second (305) ahead of No. 3 Eden Prairie (205) and No. 4 Wayzata (189). Fifth-ranked Stillwater was fifth (140.5).
Affeldt was the lone Burnsville swimmer at state. Team points are awarded the top 16 finishers in each event, so the Blaze didn't figure into the team standings.
Eastview was the highest finishing South Suburban Conference school, finishing ninth with 86 points. Eagan was 13th (58), followed by No. 8 Prior Lake in 14th (48), Lakeville North in 15th (45), Rosemount in 17th (33), Farmington in 19th (30), Apple Valley in 24th (24) and Shakopee in 31st (6).