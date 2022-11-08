Three runners for the Burnsville cross country teams experienced the state meet for the first time Nov. 5.
Ninth-grader Carley LaMotte represented the Blaze girls in the Class AAA race at St. Olaf College in Northfield, while junior Quinn Hess and ninth-grader Lliam Merrel competed for the boys squad.
LaMotte had the highest finish among the three, taking 60th overall with a time of 19:42.81 on the 5,000-meter course. Abbey Nechanicky of Wayzata was the individual champion (16:47.61).
Wayzata also won the girls team title with 39 points, followed by Minnetonka (89) and Mounds View (127). Prior Lake was the highest-finishing South Suburban Conference team taking fifth (174).
On the boys side, Hess and Merrel finished right near each other in 120th and 122nd place with times of 17:19.36 and 17:21.61, respectively.
Aidan Jones of Minneapolis Washburn was the individual winner (15:11.73). Wayzata also won the boys team crown (57), followed by two SSC schools in Rosemount (98) and Lakeville North (113).
All three Burnsville runners make the state field out of Section 3AAA. LaMotte was fifth in the section race Oct. 27 at Valleywood Golf Course in Apple Valley, while Merrel and Hess wee ninth and 13th, respectively in the boys race.
The top two teams make the state field, along with the top six individuals not on the advancing squads.