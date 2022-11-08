Carley LaMotte

Burnsville ninth grader Carley LaMotte finished 60th overall in the Class AAA state meet Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College in Northfield.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

Three runners for the Burnsville cross country teams experienced the state meet for the first time Nov. 5.

Ninth-grader Carley LaMotte represented the Blaze girls in the Class AAA race at St. Olaf College in Northfield, while junior Quinn Hess and ninth-grader Lliam Merrel competed for the boys squad.

