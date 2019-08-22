The Burnsville girls tennis team earned a split in its first four matches, before dropping a hard-fought South Suburban Conference road match.
The Blaze opened the season Aug. 16 earning a 5-2 home win versus Hastings and followed with a 7-0 SSC victory that same day over Farmington.
Burnsville traveled south Aug. 19 to Rochester and lost two tough 4-3 matches to both Rochester Century and Rochester Lourdes.
The Blaze also fell 4-3 at Eastview Aug. 22, winning all three doubles matches, but losing all four in singles. The Lightning are considered one of the favorites in the SSC.
The Blaze are home Aug. 24 versus South St. Paul and St. Louis Park in a triangular starting at 9 a.m. Burnsville has SSC matches versus Shakopee Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. and at Rosemount Aug. 29 at 3:30 p.m.
“Lourdes and Century are very good teams and we had chances to defeat both of them,” Blaze coach Ryan Haddorff said. “Our girls work hard and compete with class. Every player has improved since the start of the season.
“We have a deep team and competition for lineup spots will be ongoing throughout the season,” Haddorff said. “Our players will continue to push each other to get better.”
Eighth-grader Addie Bowlby has started the season winning her first No. 4 singles matches, but taking her first loss versus Eastview.
“Addie has shown an increased level of confidence,” Haddorff said. “She has great deal of poise for a young player.”
In the win over Farmington, Bowlby won in straight sets (6-1, 6-2). Junior Brooke Haddorff won at the No. 1 spot (6-1, 6-0), while sophomore Sami Bowlby cruised at No. 2 (6-0, 6-0) and junior Mara McMahon won at No. 3 (6-2, 6-1).
Winning in doubles for the Blaze was juniors Morgan Krumweide and Hannah Lake at No. 1 (6-0, 6-1), junior Ruby Pozorski and senior Avery Sawchuk at No. 2 (6-0, 6-4) and eighth-grader Ashley King and junior Maria Widen at No. 3 (6-0, 6-1).
Against Hastings, the Blaze swept all four singles matches with Sami Bowlby winning at No. 1 (6-1, 6-1), followed by Haddorff at No. 2 (6-1, 6-2), McMahon at No. 3 (6-2, 7-4) and Addie Bowlby at No. 4 (6-4, 6-4).
Krumweide and Lake rolled at No. 1 doubles (7-5, 6-4).
In the loss to Century, Burnsville won two of three in doubles, but lost three in four in singles. Winning were Addie Bowlby at No. 4 singles (6-3, 6-4), Krumweide and Lake at No. 1 doubles (6-3, 6-1) and King and Widen at No. 3 doubles (6-3, 6-2).
Against Lourdes, the Blaze split four singles matches, but lost two of three in doubles. Earning wins were Haddorff at No. 2 singles (7-5, 6-4), Addie Bowlby at No. 4 (6-4, 4-6, 14-12) and King and ninth-grader Molly Halvorson at No. 3 doubles (6-3, 2-6, 10-7).
In the loss to Eastview, doubles wins for Burnsville went to Krumweide and Lake at No. 1 (7-6, 6-2), Pozorski and Widen at No. 2 (3-6, 6-2, 6-2) and Sawchuk and King at No. 3 (6-3, 6-3).
"Ruby and Maria played their best match of the season in a come-from-behind win," Haddorff said.
McMahon lost a tough three-setter at No. 3 singles for the Blaze (4-6, 6-3, 6-3).