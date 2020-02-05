The Burnsville nordic ski teams couldn't find any state spots Feb. 4 in the Section 1 meet at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington.
The top two teams make the state field, along with the top five individuals not on the advancing squads. The state competition is Feb. 12 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Both Burnsville squads ended up eighth in the team standings.
Seventh-ranked Prior Lake won the boys crown with 388 points, which was 24 better than runner-up Eagan.
Winona/Winona Cotter was third (359), followed by Lakeville (327), Hastings (311), Independent School District 196 (283), Northfield (280) and Burnsville (259).
On the girls side, Eastview claimed the crown (363), followed by Rosemount (354) and Prior Lake (324).
Lakeville and Hastings were fourth (321) ahead of Northfield (316), Winona/Winona Cotter (303), Burnsville (274), Eagan (216) and New Prague (46).
Senior Darren Wong led the way for the Burnsville boys with a 28th-place finish in pursuit with a time of 29:19.5. Pursuit is a combination of times from both the 5,000-meter freestyle and classical races.
Junior Matthew Krzmarzick finished 35th (29:19.5) for the boys, followed by sophomore Zachary Friedmann in 39th (30:34.2), junior Zachary Warns in 44th (31:24.2), senior Daniel Vazquez in 46th (31:38.4), junior Ben Palmieri in 47th (31:40.5) and senior Jake Schouten in 52nd (33:29.9).
On the girls side, seniors Molly Willmert and Kaitlyn Qualley led Burnsville, taking 28th (33:27.4) and 29th (33:41.0) respectively.
Other finishes for the girls included eighth-grader Kaelyn Ambuehl in 34th (34:25.9), eighth-grader Kira Theng in 39th (35:40.4), junior Monica Dihn in 49th (37:27.5) and eighth-grader Emily Larsen in 60th (40:17.4).