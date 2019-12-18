The Burnsville boys basketball team showed it can hang with the Section 3AAAA favorite.
The Blaze dropped their South Suburban Conference opener Dec. 17, losing 87-81 at No. 8-ranked Eastview. It was a rematch of last year's section championship, an 82-64 Lightning win.
Burnsville (2-3 overall) went into the game off of a 71-49 win over Minneapolis Southwest Dec. 14 in the Southside Super Showcase at Hiawatha Collegiate High School. Senior Daniel Rosenber led the way with 20 points.
The Blaze are at Robbinsdale Cooper Dec. 19 at 7 p.m., and will end 2019 in St. Cloud taking on Minnetonka in the Granite City Classic Dec. 28 at St. Cloud State University at 11 a.m.
In the loss to Eastview, the Blaze had a 44-37 lead at the break, but couldn't hold it in the second half. Steven Crowl and Ryan Thissen combined for 59 of the Lightning's 87 points.
Rosenber and ninth-grader Ibrahim El-Amin led the Blaze with 26 and 22 points, respectively. Senior Luke Kempf scored 12, and ninth-grader Khalif Bettis added 10.
Sophomore Yarin Alexander chipped in 6 points for Burnsville.
Against Minneapolis Southwest, Alexander and Bettis were also in double figures with 16 and 10 points respectively. El-Amin and senior Josiah Jordan each finished with 9.
Through five games, Rosenber was leading the Blaze at 14.4 points per game, followed by Alexander (13.8) and El-Amin (13.2).
Burnsville will open the New Year with back-to-back SSC home games versus Farmington Jan. 3 and Eagan Jan. 7. The Blaze will be at No. 6 Shakopee in league play Jan. 10. All three games will start at 7 p.m.