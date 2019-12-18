The Burnsville dance team's number was No. 5 again in South Suburban Conference action.
The Blazettes were fifth in a high kick meet Dec. 17 in Eagan, finishing with 14 rank points. Eastview won (3), followed by Prior Lake (7), Lakeville North (8) and Lakeville South (13).
Farmington was sixth (17.5) ahead of Rosemount (22.5), Eagan (25) and Shakopee (25.5).
Burnsville was also fifth in the first kick competition Dec. 3 and fifth in both the SSC jazz meets.
The Blazettes will perform both dances Dec. 21 in the SSC Championships at Eastview at 11 a.m.
The Blazettes will compete in two invitationals after the New Year to get ready for the Section 1AAA meet Feb. 8. The team is in the Anoka invite Jan. 11 and the Farmington invite Jan. 30.