The Burnsville boys hockey team dominated the first period to earn a shot at the Section 3AA title.
The second-seeded Blaze jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first frame en route to a 5-1 home victory over the third-seeded Wildcats Feb. 20 in the semifinals.
Senior Tim Urlaub finished with a goal and two assists to lead Burnsville, while senior Evan Wittchow finished with 33 saves in goal.
Burnsville (17-8-2 overall) will take on fifth-seeded St. Thomas Academy (17-8-2) in the title game Feb. 27 at Braemar Ice Arena in Edina at 7 p.m. The last time the two teams met in the title game was in 2016 with the Blaze winning 7-1.
St. Thomas Academy followed that loss winning the next three Section 3AA crowns. The Cadets moved to Section 3AA from Section 4AA at the start of the 2013-14 season and have made the finals seven straight years, also winning the title in 2015.
Burnsville is making its eighth section title appearance since 2007, winning the Section 5AA crown in 2007 over Holy Angels, and making five finals appearance in Section 2AA between 2008 and 2015, losing all five times to Edina.
In the win over Eagan, the Blaze scored three goals in the first 5:29 into the game and never looked back. Senior Bennet Botz scored 48 seconds into the contest. Senior Dylan Reed scored 3:01 later, before Urlaub found the back of the net.
Senior Korey Bell scored in the second period for the Blaze for a 4-0 lead.
Eagan scored 26 seconds into the third period, but three goals is the closest the Wildcats would get. Junior Kade Nielsen tallied his team-leading 24th goal at the 11:57 to put the game away.
Senior Joey Anderson and junior Jack Holmstrom each finished with two assists for Burnsville, while Nielsen and seniors Sam Rhode and Grant Ahcan all had one.