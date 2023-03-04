Deer Hunting

Hunters harvested about 170,000 deer during the 2022 deer hunting season, a lower total harvest than in recent years.

 Minnesota DNR photo

Total harvest was down 7% compared to the 2021 season and 10% less than the five-year average deer harvest for Minnesota.

