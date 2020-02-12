The Burnsville boys basketball team lost its fifth straight game Feb 11, falling 67-55 at home to Lakeville North in South Suburban Conference play.

Burnsville went into the contest off of a 84-58 league setback at Eagan Feb. 7.

The Blaze (6-14 overall, 2-11 in the SSC) are home to No. 4-ranked Shakopee Feb. 13 in SSC play at 7 p.m. 

Burnsville is at Apple Valley Feb. 18 and home to Prior Lake Feb. 21 in league games at 7 p.m.

In the loss to Eagan, Burnsville trailed 44-21 at the break. Ninth-grader Ibrahim El-Amin led the team with 20 points, while sophomore Yarin Alexander scored 18 and senior Daniel Rosenber had 16.

Against Lakeville North, El-Amin had 18 points, followed by Alexander with 12 and Rosenber with 10.

