Tyler Sheehy has always had a knack for providing a lot of offense no matter where he plays.
The 5-foot-10, 190-pound forward has filled up the stat sheet with goals and assists and in his two seasons at Burnsville High School, his two-plus years in the United States Hockey League and on the Division I ice at the University of Minnesota.
In his first season in professional hockey, the 23-year-old Sheehy did the same for the Allen Americans this past winter. He scored 26 goals and added 44 assists in 47 games for the Texas-based franchise of the East Coast Hockey League.
The season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Sheehy's team had the third-best record in the 26-team league when play was halted (40-14-6-2).
Sheehy piled up the postseason honors, including being named ECHL Rookie of the Year. He was also selected to the ECHL All-Rookie Team and All-ECHL First Team. He was second in the league MVP voting and played in the ECHL All-Star Game.
Not a bad a start to his pro career. The Americans are the Minnesota Wild's minor league affiliate, so Sheehy made a great first impression, with hopes someday he'll make his debut in the NHL.
"It's very humbling; I put in a lot of hard work," Sheehy said in an Allen Americans podcast on YouTube. "There's always ups and downs to seasons. This year, it kind of worked out for me. We had a great team, and I played with really great players."
Sheehy ended up third overall in the league with 70 points. He was tied for the league lead with 44 assists and was tied for second among rookies with 26 goals scored.
Did Sheehy expect to have this level of success so fast in his first pro season?
"I definitely surprised myself at little bit," Sheehy said on the podcast. "You have to have a little bit of confidence in yourself. You have to head into the year being confident. You have to think you can be successful at the next level. That was kind of the mindset I had going in."
Sheehy has been successful at every level he's played.
At Minnesota, he was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award following his sophomore season. The award is given annually to the "NCAA player who best exhibits strength of character both on and off the ice, contributes to the integrity of the team and displays outstanding skills in all phases of the game."
Sheehy finished that season with the Gophers with 53 points (20 goals, 33 assists) in 38 games. He averaged a point per game in his career at Minnesota, tallying 149 points (56 goals, 93 assists).
In 2017, Sheehy was named a First Team All-American, the Big Ten Player of the Year, First Team All-Big Ten and Big Ten Co-Scoring Champion.
In the USHL with Waterloo Black Hawks and the Youngstown Phantoms, she had 34 goals and 65 assists in 118 career junior league games. He also played for the U.S. National Under-18 Team in 2013-14.
Sheehy skipped his senior season at Burnsville to play in the USHL. He helped the Blaze reach the Section 2AA title game in both 2012 and 2013, but both times the team lost to Edina.
Sheehy tallied 43 goals and added 55 assists in his two seasons with the Blaze.