Can the Burnsville Alpine ski teams make an impact on the Section 6 slopes?
That meet is next for both Blaze squads. It's set for Feb. 4 at Buck Hill in Burnsville starting at 9 a.m.
Burnsville skied in two races at Buck Hill in five days, including the final regular season meet Jan. 28.
At sections, the top two teams in both the boys and girls races make state, along with the top 10 individuals not on the advancing squads. Sophomore Forrest Bowman will be looking for his second berth for the Blaze boys.
The Burnsville girld were in third team standings Jan 28 with 331.5 points. Eagan topped the seven-team field with 409 points, while Burnsville was third (331.5).
On the boys side, Lakeville South was in the top spot (353), while Burnsville was fifth (206).
For the Blaze boys, Bowman finished seventh to lead the team with a combined time of 45.57 on his two runs. Senior Henry Purdy was 12th (47.33) ahead of sophomore Jayden Chow (18th, 48.81), ninth-grader Bruen Drum (26th, 52.87) and ninth-grader Alex Christian (61st, 72.68).
The Burnsville girls had two skiers in the top 10. Juniors Emily Kettler and Paige Peterson were eighth (47.95) and 10th (48.39) respectively, and sophomore Ana Tran took 15th (50.08).
Others included junior April Chamberland (26th, 53.56), junior Savannah Drum (28th, 54.43), senior Josie Hannken (35th, 58.49), ninth-grader Hailey Peterson (36th, 58.77), eighth-grader Clarissa Chow (44th, 61.32), eighth-grader Amanda Currie (49th, 63.38), sophomore Savannah Eastman (54th, 67.92) and sophomore Piper Ravenscroft (67th).
The Blaze also competed in the Buck Hill Invitational Jan. 24. The girls were fifth out of 16 schools, while Eagan/Eastview won. Paige Peterson led the team taking 12th (52.09), and Kettler was 14th (52.47).
In the boys race, the Blaze were 15th, with Blake claiming the crown. Bowman finished 11th for the boys (48.73), and Purdy was 12th (48.87).