The Burnsville dance team capped off the South Suburban Conference season Dec. 21 in a familiar spot.
The Blazettes finished fifth overall at the SSC Championships. Host Eastview won the title for the 18th straight year, taking first in both jazz funk and high kick.
Burnsville was fifth in both dances and were led by its captains, senior Monica Keohavong and junior Ava Shovein.
The Blazettes were fifth in both conference jazz meets and kick competitions before the championships.
In jazz, Eastview finished with four ranking points, followed by the Lakeville North (9), Prior Lake (11), Lakeville South (17), Burnsville (19), Shakopee (25), Farmington (27), Eagan (32) and Rosemount (35).
The Lightning won high kick with four rank points ahead of Prior Lake (8), Lakeville North (13), Lakeville South (14), Burnsville (20), Farmington (24), Rosemount (30), Shakopee (33) and Eagan (33).
The Blazettes will now turn their attention to the Section 1AAA meet Feb. 8 at Bloomington Kennedy. The team will try to earn its first state berth since 2013 when it took third in high kick.
The Blazettes have won 10 state kick titles in program history with last one coming in 2008.
The top three teams make the Class 3A state field. This year's competition is Feb. 14-15 at the Target Center in Minneapolis.
Burnsville will dance in the Anoka invite Jan. 11 and the Farmington invite Jan. 30 to get ready for the section competition.