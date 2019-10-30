The Burnsville mountain biking team capped off another season on the tough terrain at Mount Kato in Mankato.
The All-Team Finale, the largest mountain bike race event by the Minnesota High School Cycling League in its seven-race series, was held Oct. 26-27. There were 71 teams competing.
“This is the one time per year that we have an opportunity for all student athletes to race together," League Director Josh Kleve said, adding few venues can accommodate all of the event's attendees. "This is undoubtedly my favorite event of the year to watch."
Burnsville ended up 13th in the team standings out of 27 schools with 3,264 points. Stillwater won the title (4,432) ahead of Minneapolis Southwest (4,285) and Prior Lake (4,239).
Burnsville's program has competed in all eight of the league's seasons.
The Blaze had one competitor in the varsity division at the All-Team Finale. Morgan Hanson competed in the girls race and finished 16th overall with a time of 1:29.24.8.
The Mount Kato course starts with a climb to the top of the ski area. Once on top, competitors make a large traverse along the back of the ski area. The approximate vertical gain per lap is 400 feet. The varsity race is 4 miles long (four laps).
Megan Kuether competed in the girls junior varsity 3-mile race and finished 17th (1:11:46.5).
In the girls ninth-grade race, which is 1 mile, Olivia Tilbury led Burnsville, taking 14th (45:31.3) ahead of Maisy Scheuneman (16th, 46:12.2) and Alanna Moe (26th, 50:15.5).
The Blaze boys didn't have any varsity riders, but had five in the junior varsity 3-mile race. Wyatt Peterson led that group, taking 81st (1:01.04), followed by Jake Banasik in 89th (1:01:29), Lucas Miller in 93rd (1:01:38.3), Daniel Vazquez in 106th (1:02:53.3) and Benjamin Nicholas in 135th (1:12:33.0).
Burnsville had seven competing in the boys junior varsity 2-mile race. Gunnar Peterson led the way, taking 28th (41:37.8).
Other finishes:
- Jacob Johnson (90th, 46:17.8).
- Andrew Altenbach (124th, 50:17.4).
- Aaden Spencer (137th, 50:57.8).
- David Willkom (147th, 51:56.6).
- Austin Strowbridge (155th, 53:08.04).
- Jasper Strayer (166th, 54:22.5).
In the boys ninth-grade race, Calvin Kruger led Burnsville taking 28th (39:34.2). Aiden Nicholas was 29th (39:35.9).
John Goettl finished 45th (42:06.5) for the Blaze ahead of Michah Metzger in 56th (43:24.6), Michael Goettl in 105th (56:21.5) and Harrison Keller in 109th (59:39.3).
More on the league and full results from all seven competitions this fall are at minnesotamtb.org.