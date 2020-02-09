The Burnsville dance team's hopes for a state spot fell short Feb. 8.
Led by senior captains Monica Keohavong and junior Ava Shovein, the Blazettes were fifth in both high kick and jazz in the Section 1AAA competition at Bloomington Kennedy. The top-three teams in each dance make the state field.
Burnsville's last appearance was in 2013 when it finished third in high kick. The Blazettes were fourth in both high kick and jazz at sections last year.
Eastview, Lakeville North and Prior Lake finished one-two-three, respectively in both dances this season. Lakeville South was fourth in both.
The Blazettes finished with 20 ranking points in each dance.
In jazz, Eastview had 4 rank points, followed by Lakeville North (8), Prior Lake (12) and Lakeville South (16). Rochester Mayo ended up sixth (23), ahead of Farmington (28), Owatonna (32.5), Rochester Century (35.5), New Prague (36), Rosemount (39), Northfield (48) and Rochester John Marshall (52).
In high kick, Eastview again had 4 rank points, which was 4.5 better than Lakeville North, 6.5 ahead of Prior Lake and 12.5 clear of Lakeville South.
Farmington was sixth (23), followed by Rochester Century (29), New Prague (30), Rochester Mayo (34), Owatonna (43), Rosemount (44), Northfield (46) and Rochester John Marshall (49).
It wasn't too long ago that Burnsville’s program was among the state’s elite. Over the last three decades, the program has won 10 state championships in high kick. The Blazettes' last title came in 2008.
In jazz, Burnsville's best-ever finish in their eight career state appearances is seventh, which the team has done twice.
Other members of the team this season included seniors Megan Hopkins, Katie Kleiter and Teresa Le-Vu, juniors Tian Rian, Regan Kittams, Savannah Hughes, Abby Holz, Amber Haekenkamp and Erin Mountain, sophomores Morgan Zenner, Emma Tobias, Olivia Conrad Isabelle Wyman, Bella Gust, Abbi Erickson and Ella Botz, ninth-graders Julia Kolp, Lauren Stendel and Katelin Hoang and eighth-grader Emma Le.
This year's state competition is Feb. 14-15 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, jazz on the first day and high kick on the second.