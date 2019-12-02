The Burnsville wrestling team earned a couple of first-place finishes in the Tonka Turkey Tussle Tournament in Minnetonka Nov. 30.
Junior Josh Loredo won the 126-pound title for the Blaze, while junior Christian Lopez claimed crown at 132.
They led the Blaze to a fifth-place finish out of 14 schools in the team standings with 308 points. Eighth-ranked Farmington won (459.5), followed by Waconia (398.5), Waseca (379.5) and Minnetonka (317).
Burnsville will open the South Suburban Conference season with a home triangular Dec. 5 versus Lakeville North and No. 7 Apple Valley starting at 5 p.m. The Blaze will wrestle in the Edina Invitational Dec. 7 at 10 a.m.
Lordeo went 5-0 in the tourney in Minnetonka, winning one match by fall over Aidan Bliayang of St. Paul Harding. Loredo had a technical fall (16-1) over Makae O'Reilly of Goodhune and a 17-6 major over Oliver O'Brien of Waseca. He also beat Sam Adair of White Bear and Aiden Han-Lindemyer of Farmington by decision 16-1 and 7-1, respectively.
Lopez also won all five his five matches, including falls over Bradee Dwinell of Waconia and Josh Powell of White Bear Lake. Lopez earned an 18-5 major decision over Dylan Gustillo of Farmington, a 4-1 win over Seth Nebel of Edina and won by injury default over Daniel Avre of Minneapolis South.
Senior Matt Gerner finished third for the Blaze at 145 pounds, winning three of five matches. Senior Gavin Osterhaus was third at 170 with a 3-2 record. He won his first three matches by fall, and then lost by medical forfeit and injury default.
Other finishes Burnsville included senior Anthony Webster-Drummer at heavyweight (2-2 record), junior Tristen Larson at 160 (2-3), junior Rodrigo Zaraagoza at 113 (2-3), junior Xavier Ripplinger at 145 (4-1) and eighth-grader Ayden Ripplinger at 103 (4-1).