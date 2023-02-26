Minnesota Fishing

Fishing regulations for the 2023 season are now available online at dnr.state.mn.us/fishing/index.

 Photo by the Minnesota DNR

Spearers, anglers and bowfishers will be allowed to keep up to 10 gar — the toothy, prehistoric fish native to Minnesota waters — starting March 1 when a new gar possession limit is in effect on all Minnesota inland and border waters.

The limit applies to longnose and shortnose gar, which previously could be kept in unlimited numbers, and is among other new regulations in the 2023 Minnesota Fishing Regulations booklet.

