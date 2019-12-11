The Burnsville girls hockey team is riding a five-game unbeaten streak.
The Blaze earned a pair of South Suburban Conference home wins, 4-1 over Prior Lake Dec. 10 and 3-1 over Eastview Dec. 7, and showed they can win a low-scoring game on the road Dec. 5.
Sophomore Sami Bowlby scored 6:21 into the third period to lift Burnsville to a 1-0 victory at Bloomington Jefferson. Eighth-grader Olivia Tilbury recorded her first-career shutout with 30 saves and had the only assist on Bowlby's game-winning goal.
Burnsville (7-2-1 overall, 3-2-1 in the SSC) is on the ice Dec. 14 at Farmington and will play at Lakeville North Dec. 17 in two SSC games at 7 p.m.
The Blaze will close out 2019 with their annual holiday tournament Dec. 26-27, taking on Hastings the first day. Burnsville will follow the next day with a game against Apple Valley, which will also serve as an SSC contest. Both start at 7 p.m.
The Blaze will open the New Year taking on Apple Valley again, this time on the road, Jan. 4 at 2 p.m. The Eagles are also a Section 3AA foe, along with Eastview, Lakeville North and Hastings.
In the win over Prior Lake, it was a 1-1 game heading into the third period before the Blaze seized control. Junior Maddie Mazanec scored 41 seconds into the frame to give her team the lead.
Eighth-grader Kendra Distad put the Blaze up two goals with 5:19 to play, before junior Gabby Gromacki iced the contest with a goal with 18 seconds remaining.
Gromacki also had an assist, as did sophomore Caitlyn Procko, juniors Emily Howard and Allie Urlaub and seniors Zoe Chadwick and Aubrey Nelvin. Bowlby scored in the first period for the Blaze, her team-leading ninth goal.
Junior Maria Widen got the start in goal and finished 20 saves.
Against Eastview, Urlaub scored two of the Blaze's three goals, and sophomore Katie Katzmarek had the other. Howard, Gromacki and senior Hannah Benfer each had assists.
Widen finished with 34 saves in goal.
Through 10 games, Katmarek is leading the Blaze with 13 points (eight goals, five assists). Bowlby has 11 points, while Nelvin has 10 (four goals, six assists).
Gromacki has 8 points (two goals, six assists), and Distad has 7 (five goals, two assists).