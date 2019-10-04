The Burnsville boys soccer team will head into the Section 3AA playoffs with double-digit losses for the third straight year.
The Blaze finished the regular season Oct. 4 with a 3-0 South Suburban Conference home loss to Farmington. It was Burnsville's fifth straight defeat, fourth in a row by shutout.
The Blaze will take a 3-10-3 overall record in the postseason (1-8 in the SSC) and could be anywhere either be the No. 5 to the No. 8 seed when brackets are released on mshsl.org.
Burnsville also fell 1-0 at home to Lakeville South Oct. 1 in league action and lost 1-0 at Henry Sibley Sept. 28 in a battle of Section 3AA foes.
The Blaze scored six goals in their first three games, getting out to a 2-0-1 start. Since then, the team netted just eight goals in the next 12 games, going 1-10-2 in that span.
The Section 3AA tourney starts Oct. 8 with quarterfinal play. The semifinals are Oct. 10 and the title game is Oct. 15 at Henry Sibley at 6 p.m. The higher seed is at home in the first two rounds.
The top-two seeds are locked in with No. 4-ranked Eastview (13-2-1) and No. 8 Lakeville South (13-2-1).
The rest of the field is below the .500 mark — Apple Valley (6-8-2), Cretin-Derham Hall (6-10), Eagan (3-12-1), Henry Sibley (3-10-1) and Rosemount (3-11-1).
Burnsville is 2-5 against section teams with wins over Apple Valley and Cretin-Derham Hall and its other losses to Eagan, Rosemount, Eastview and Lakeville North.
In 2016, Burnsville won the Section 3AA title, earning its first state berth since 2005. But take away the 2016 season and the Blaze is 0-8 in the section quarterfinals since 2010.