The playoffs are next for the Burnsville girls basketball team.
Can the Blaze make an impact in Section 3AAAA where no teams are ranked in the field? Burnsville has won back-to-back games only once this winter and that was back in early December.
Since then, the Blaze are 4-14. One of those wins came Feb. 22, a 73-28 South Suburban Conference road victory over Apple Valley.
Senior Alyssa Torgenson led Burnsville with 12 points, while junior Shawna Bruha was also in double figures with 10 points.
The Blaze (6-16 overall, 4-13 in the SSC) went into the game off two league losses at home — 71-32 to Rosemount Feb. 17 and 66-27 to No. 9-ranked Shakopee Feb. 15.
The Section 3AAAA quarterfinals start March 2. The semifinals are March 5 and the title game is March 11. The higher seed is at home for all three rounds.
Rosemount (20-5) will be the No. 1 seed in the section when brackets are released Feb. 26 at legacy.mshsl.org. Eagan (16-9), Park (15-9) and Hastings (15-8) are the next three seeds.
Bloomington Jefferson (8-17), Eastview (8-17) and Apple Valley (0-24) are also in the field.
The Blaze are 4-6 against section teams with two wins over Apple Valley and one each over Eastview and Park. Burnsville's losses are to Rosemount and Eagan twice and Eastview and Jefferson once.
In the win over Apple Valley, the Blaze had 11 players in the scoring column. Sophomore Zoey Wooten finished with nine points, while senior Ema Handzija scored eight.
Senior Lauren Servais chipped in seven points for Burnsville, followed by sophomore Abigail Reuter, ninth-grader Avery Krumwiede and senior Hanna Gleason each with five and senior Savannah Islam and sophomores Ashley King and O'Cianna Johnson each with four.
In the loss to Rosemount, the Blaze fell behind 41-12 in the first half and couldn't recover. Servais led the team with 11 points, while Islam scored six and Torgenson had five.
Shakopee held a 32-9 lead over Burnsville in the first half. King led the Blaze with nine points, while Krumwiede scored seven and Servais had five.