The National Hockey League may be on pause due the coronavirus pandemic, but not for Jack Ahcan of Savage.
The 2015 Burnsville High School graduate signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins, general manager Don Sweeney announced March 26.
Ahcan has spent the last four winters on the Division I ice at St. Cloud State University, where he became one of three Huskie defensemen to record more than 100 points in his career.
Ahcan is eager to get his professional career started, whenever that will be, tweeting:
"I am very humbled and excited to join the Boston Bruins organization; it's truly a dream come true for me and my family. When the time is right, I look to getting started with my new teammates. More importantly, please stay safe, stay healthy, and stay positive."
Ahcan is not your prototype defenseman. He stands just 5-foot-8, 180 pounds. But what he's lacked in size during his career, he makes up for with tremendous skill, feel for the game and playing IQ.
Boston's Torey Krug knows what it's like to be an undrafted, undersized NHL defenseman, so he can certainly help Ahcan make the adjustment to the professional game. Krug been a regular in the Bruins defensive rotation since 2013, scoring 67 goals and dishing out 270 assists in 523 career games.
The 5-9, 180-pounder was selected for the All-Rookie Team after his first season. Following Ahcan's signing, Krug tweeted: "Love it. Modern day d-man."
When the NHL season was forced to stop, the Bruins had the NHL's best record at 44-14-12.
At St. Cloud, the 22-year-old Ahcan served as the captain for the Huskies in his final season, which was cut short due the coronavirus. He had 25 points (7 goals, 18 assists) in 33 games, which was third on the team.
Ahcan finished his college career being named to the National Collegiate Hockey Conference All-Second Team for the second straight year. He scored 21 goals and tallied 82 assists in his four-year career.
Ahcan made the NCHC All-Rookie Team in his first season at St. Cloud State. He was the lone unanimous selection, earning all 14 possible first-place votes.
Ahcan tied for fourth in NCHC rookie scoring and was first among freshman defensemen with 14 points in 23 conference games. His 10 assists led all NCHC first-year players and his nine power-play points led all conference rookies as well.
After graduating Burnsville, Ahcan played one season in the United States Hockey League for Cedar Rapids. He was named USHL Defenseman of the Year, finishing with 15 goals and 32 assists. He led all USHL defenders in goal scoring and was selected to the USHL All-Star First Team.
Ahcan has also skated on international ice. He was part of the USA National Junior Team that won the gold at the 2017 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship in Canada.
At Burnsville, Ahcan was one of 10 finalists for the Mr. Hockey Award in his senior year, earning all-state, second-team honors from the Associated Press.
Ahcan led the Blaze in points in his senior season with 36, including 26 assists. He was a three-year starter. He had seven goals and 23 assists as a junior and finished with one goal and 11 assists as a sophomore.