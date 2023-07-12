Chase Roullier is a calling it a career on the NFL gridiron.
After six seasons playing center for the Washington Commanders, the 2012 Burnsville High School graduate announced his retirement July 5.
“It is a very difficult thing to stay goodbye to something that has been a large part of my life for over two decades,” Roullier wrote via Instagram. “I can hardly remember a time in my life that I wasn’t lacing up and putting on the pads every fall. Through all that time, I have learned some of my biggest lessons, gotten through huge heart breaks and a few of my life’s greatest joys.”
“I have live most of life with football and, because of this, I knew it would be very difficult for me to decide when to move on. Two years ago, I would have never thought I’d be writing this right now. But in those two years, I have seen two major injuries, two invasive surgeries, two multi-month, couch-ridden times, two rehabilitation marathons, two tall mental hurdles to climb and two of everything else in between.”
Roullier, 29, suffered season-ending leg injuries in 2021 and 2022 — a broken left fibula and a damaged right knee, respectively — that resulted in surgeries. Washington released him in May as a post-June 1 cut.
Roullier did have a free agent visit with the Arizona Cardinals, but decided on retirement instead.
In January of 2021, Roullier signed a four-year, $40.5 million contract with the Commanders, but played in only 10 games since inking that deal.
The 6-foot-4, 312-pounder started all 16 games in 2020 for Washington, helping the team win the NFC East title and earn a playoff spot for the first time since 2015. He was part of an offensive unit that ranked eighth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns.
Roullier was a sixth-round draft pick (199th selection overall) out of Wyoming by Washington in 2017. He started 52 of 58 career games at center in his first four seasons with the Commanders.
Going into his final season at Wyoming, Roullier had been named to the 2016 Outland Trophy Watch List. Since 1946, that award has been given to the most outstanding interior lineman after each college season by the Football Writers Association of America.
Roullier was also selected to the Mountain West Preseason All-Conference first team, which is voted on by conference media members, before his senior season. He ended up earning second-team all-conference honors.
Roullier was redshirted his first season with the Cowboys in 2012. As a freshman, he played in 10 games and started the last three. As a sophomore, Roullier earned all-conference honorable mention, starting all 12 games at left guard.
In his junior season, Roullier was graded out by Pro Football Focus as one of the top 10 graded offensive or defensive linemen in the nation. PFF rated him the No. 1 overall graded-out offensive guard in the country, which was based on what the website sees on film.
At Burnsville, Roullier earned Associated Press All-State first-team honors as an offensive lineman his senior season.
Roullier was voted the South Suburban Conference Lineman of the Year in 2011 and was one of the final 25 nominees for Minnesota’s Mr. Football award. He was a three-year starter for the Blaze.