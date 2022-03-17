Jack Ahcan has fulfilled a childhood dream that many young hockey players in Minnesota hope to achieve .
Not only did the 2015 Burnsville High School graduate reach the NHL, but he also scored his first-career goal. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound defenseman tallied for the Boston Bruins in a 4-3 home victory over the Chicago Blackhawks March 10.
"It is just such a great feeling," Ahcan said on NHL.com. "You do picture it in your head over and over before it actually happens. I didn't think once it would be like that, but it was a pretty awesome goal, and nice to get out of the way."
It took nearly a year for Ahcan, who played four years of Division I hockey at St. Cloud State University, to get that goal.
Last March, Ahcan was called up from Boston's minor league affiliate, the Providence Bruins. He appeared in three games in the final two months of the season, but didn't record a goal or an assist.
Ahcan started this season back in Providence, but made four appearances for the Bruins starting Dec. 4 at home versus Tampa Bay. He was one the ice three more times — Jan. 12 versus Philadelphia, at Ottawa Feb. 12 and home versus Los Angels March 7 — before finally getting that first goal against Chicago.
Ahcan has averaged about 15 minutes of ice time in his five games with the Bruins this season. Against Chicago, he was on the ice for the Blackhawks' first two goals before his goal tied the game at 2-2 in the second period.
However, Ahcan was not on the ice for Boston's next three games. He's still working to become a regular on the Bruins' defense.
In 34 games at Providence, this season, Ahcan has recorded six goals and 15 assists.
For Ahcan to stick as a regular on Boston's defense, coach Bruce Cassidy said he needs to play to his strengths.
"When has the puck on his stick, he has to be moving and making plays that result in opportunities at the net," Cassidy said on NHL.com, who compared Ahcan to fellow 5-9 defenseman and former Bruin, Torey Krug.
After Ahcan scored his goal, he said he wanted to just get the game going again.
"I don't want all the attention to be on me, but you do have to kind of soak it in, first NHL goal," said Ahcan, who signed an entry-level contract with Boston back in March of 2020. "It was kind of a weird thing, because it's like, 'Let's get back to this game and win this game.' "But everybody was so happy for me, and they've all been awesome to me lately and actually since I've signed."
At St. Cloud, Ahcan served as the captain for the Huskies in his final season, which was cut short due the COVID-19 pandemic. He had 25 points (7 goals, 18 assists) in 33 games.
Ahcan finished his four-year career with the Huskies scoring 21 goals and tallying 82 assists.
Ahcan made the NCHC All-Rookie Team in his first season. He was the lone unanimous selection, earning all 14 possible first-place votes.
After graduating Burnsville, Ahcan played one season in the United States Hockey League for Cedar Rapids. He was named USHL Defenseman of the Year, finishing with 15 goals and 32 assists.
Ahcan has also skated on international ice. He was part of the USA National Junior Team that won the gold at the 2017 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship in Canada.
At Burnsville, Ahcan was one of 10 finalists for the Mr. Hockey Award in his senior year, earning all-state, second-team honors from The Associated Press.
Ahcan led the Blaze in points in his senior season with 36, including 26 assists. He was a three-year starter, and four-time letterwinner.