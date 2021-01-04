Chase Roullier will be staying with the Washington Football team for another four seasons.
The 2012 Burnsville High School graduate signed a new four-year, $40.5 million contract Jan. 2. He started all 16 games this past season at center, helping the team win the NFC East title and a earn a playoff spot for the first time since 2015.
Roullier, 27, was drafted in the sixth round (199th overall selection) by Washington back in the 2017. He's started 52 of 58 career games at center in his four seasons with the team.
"It's been a long four years of me growing as a player with the help of my teammates and coaches along the way," Roullier said on washingtonfootball.com. "For it to come to fruition right now, it's truly an incredible feeling. It's hard to even describe. But I'm very excited for the what the next four years hold.
The 6-foot-4, 312-pound Roullier was quick to credit his family and his wife for his success. He said his parents were excited to hear the news of his new deal.
"They've definitely had a large impact on my life and my career as a football player," said Roullier, who spent four years at the University of Wyoming following his career at Burnsville. "My wife has been along with me this whole road. She's someone I lean on when things are tough and someone I celebrate with when great things are happening.
"She's been here with me this whole time," Roullier added. "We are both very excited for this opportunity for our family."
Washington missed the playoffs in Roullier's first three seasons with a combined record of 17-31. Since becoming the full-time starter at center in 2018, Roullier has started in every game in which he has appeared and only missed three games during that span.
In regular season this year, Roullier was part of an offensive unit that ranked eighth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns.
"Chase has been a steady presence and leader on our offensive line all season, Washington head coach Ron Rivera said. "He is a great teammate and does everything the right way. We are glad to be able to reward a player who has spent his entire career here.
"He was well deserving of an extension, and I look forward to continuing to coach him as we work towards sustained success here in Washington."
Roullier is not about to take the new contract for granted.
"In this league you never make it, even with this great contract," Roullier said. "It's a league that's constantly evolving, constantly getting better. Guys are always improving, getting smarter and faster, and learning new moves to combat whatever you are doing out there.
"It's a game you really need to be a student of and continue to improve your craft every day, every year, and that's what I plan to continue to do."