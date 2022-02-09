Forrest Bowman will end his career on the Burnsville/Shakopee Alpine ski team on the state slopes.
The senior qualified for state for the third time in his career Feb. 8 in the Section 6 competition at Buck Hill in Burnsville. Bowman finished fifth overall with a combined time of 48.78 on his two runs.
The top two teams make the state field, along with the top 10 individuals not on the advancing squads. The state competition is scheduled for Feb. 15 at its annual site, Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Bowman finished 28th at state last winter and ended up 55th in his first time there as a ninth-grader.
The Burnsville/Shakopee boys ended up seventh out of 18 schools in the Section 6 team standings with 136 points. Edina won the title (25), followed by Eden Prairie (59.5), Chaska/Chanhassen (86), Apple Valley (94) and Lakeville South (105)
On the girls side, Burnsville/Shakopee finished 12th (184). Edina won that title as well (25). Eagan and Mankato West tied for second (98.5) with Eagan winning the tiebreaker. Eden Prairie was fourth (106) and Rochester John Marshall was fifth (113).
The best finish for the girls team came from senior Anna Tran, who was 31st with a combined time of 58.33 on her two runs.
Junior Hailey Peterson ended up 41st (62.36), followed by senior Savanah Eastman in 53rd (65.94), senior Jaidyn Wick in 59th (67.81), sophomore Amanda Currie in 78th (74.13) and senior Piper Ravenscroft in 81st (75.06).
In the boys race, Bowman put himself in good position after the first run. He was tied for fifth (23.62). He skied in the second run in 25.16, which was the sixth-best time.
Other finishes for the boys team came from senior Jayden Chow (31st, 53.84), junior Bruen Drum in 39th (55.64), senior Nico Lobato (61st, 60.76), senior Cooper Bongard (75th, 65.77) and junior Alex Christian (84th, 71.43).