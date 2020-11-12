Four Burnsville seniors signed their national letters of intent Nov. 11 in a ceremony at the high school.
Olivia Caldwell will compete at the Division I level as she signed to compete with the University of South Dakota women's swimming team.
Gianna Bedford will run Division II track at Concordia University in St. Paul, while Erika Leeman will play Division II women's soccer at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Morgan Krumweide will stay in state and play Division II women's basketball at Minnesota State University, Mankato.