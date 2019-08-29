The Burnsville girls soccer team has opened the season strong with four straight wins.
The Blaze have outscored its four first non-conference opponents 9-1, including a 1-0 home win over St. Francis Aug. 28.
Ella White scored the game-winning goal in the first half for Burnsville with senior Carly Dahl getting the assist.
Burnsville also earned a 2-1 home win over Simley Aug. 22 in the season opener, won 4-0 versus Rochester John Marshall Aug. 24 and earned 2-0 victory on the road over Minneapolis South Aug. 27.
The Blaze will play at Minneapolis Southwest Sept. 3 at 7 p.m., before opening the South Suburban Conference season Sept. 5 at No. 10-ranked Lakeville North at 5 p.m.
The Blaze will return back home Sept. 7 to take on Henry Sibley in non-league action at 3 p.m.
Lakeville North is now a Section 3AA foe, coming over from Section 1AA. Section 3AA has been one of the toughest sections in the state over the last five years. Sixth-ranked Eagan has led the way.
The Wildcats have won three of the last five state titles and four of the last five Section 3AA crowns.
Burnsville’s last section championship came in 2013.
Last season, Burnsville finished with an 8-9-1 overall record (2-6-1 in the SSC). It was only the second losing season for the Blaze under coach John Soderholm in the last 10 years. The team also finished 8-9-1 in 2016.
In the season opening win over Simley, Delany Woog and Katie Katzmarek scored the goals for the Blaze.
Scoring statistics for the Rochester Mayo and Minneapolis South games have not been made available.