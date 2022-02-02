The Burnsville girls hockey team is going into the postseason healthier and on a winning roll.
The Blaze (18-4-1 overall, 15-2 in the South Suburban Conference) has reeled off 14 straight victories and are vying for the No. 1 seed in Section 3AA. Quarterfinal play starts Feb. 9.
Cretin-Derham Hall (16-6-2), Rosemount (16-7) and Eastview (11-10-1) will also be top-four seeds in the section, while Apple Valley (9-12-1), Park (7-17), Hastings (8-17) and Eagan (3-18-2) are in the field.
The semifinals are Feb. 12 and the title game is Feb. 16. The higher seed is at home in all three rounds.
Last season, the Burnsville won its last 10 regular season games, claimed the SSC title and earned the No. 1 seed in Section 3AA. But the Blaze fell short of the program's eighth state berth losing 3-1 in the semifinals to Apple Valley.
Burnsville last won the Section 3AA crown in 2020.
The Blaze is 8-1 against section teams, splitting two games with Rosemount, beating Eagan and Apple Valley twice and knocking off Park, Eastview and Hastings each once.
Burnsville earned a split with Rosemount with a 4-3 road win over the Irish Jan. 29. Senior Katie Katzmarek had the hat trick, while senior Sami Bowlby finished with a goal and two assists.
Senior Zoie Dundon chipped in two assists for the Blaze, while sophomore Addison Oettinger made 29 saves in goal.
Bowlby, the Blaze's leading scorer last year, missed 12 games due to injury. She returned to the lineup Jan. 13 in Burnsville's 6-2 conference win over Eagan, recording two assists.
In six games back returning to the lineup, Bowlby has seven goals and 11 assists. Through 23 games, she still third on the team in points with 28 (13 goals, 15 assists).
Dundon was leading the team in points after 23 games with 46 (14 goals, 32 assists), followed by Katzmarek (30 goals, 10 assists).
Sophomore Addie Bowlby had 18 goals and nine assists for Burnsville, followed by junior Madisyn Krumholz (13 goals, 11 assists), senior Olivia Carlson (8 goals, 9 assists), senior Rylee Colin (4 goals, 9 assists), sophomore Anna Thomas (4 goals, 8 assists) and senior Fiona Hatton (3 goals, 9 assists).
Oettinger and sophomore Emma Tilbury have split the goalie duties. Oettinger has a 2.69 goals-against average and an .893 save percentage, while Tilbury has a 2.55 goals-against average and an .871 save percentage.
Burnsville was trailing Lakeville South in the SSC standings with two games to play. The sixth-ranked Cougars were one game ahead of the Blaze with a 15-1 mark.
The two squads split in their two games with Lakeville South winning 3-1 on the road back on Dec. 9, and the Blaze returning the favor with a 3-1 road victory Jan. 22.
In that Blaze win, the Bowlby sisters each had a goal, as did Krumholz. Colin finished with two assists.
Oettinger made 30 saves.
Burnsville followed the win over the Cougars with a 3-2 league home victory over Shakopee Jan. 27. Dundon, Krumholz and Sami Bowlby had the Blaze's goals.
Hatton, Katzmarek, Oettinger and Sami Bowlby each had an assist. Oettinger finished with 11 saves.