Zoie Dundon earned some state experience Nov. 2 for the Burnsville girls cross-country team.
The sophomore was the lone Blaze runner competing in the Class AA competition and she ended up 69th out of 176 competitors. She finished with a time of 19:17.5 on the 5,000-meter course at St. Olaf College in Northfield in first-ever appearance.
The winning time was run by junior Analee Weaver of Stillwater, finishing in 17:46.1. Edina ended up winning the girls team crown with 55 points, well ahead of runner-up Wayzata (109).
Last spring, Dundon was the top mid-distance runner for the Burnsville girls track team. She qualified for state in the 800 meters as a ninth-grader.
Dundon was seeded No. 2 in the 800 at state and made the finals (top nine), taking sixth in the prelims with a time of 2:16.14. She ran faster in the finals, but ended up seventh (2:15.88).
This season was the first for Dundon on the cross-country trails. She was the Blaze's top finisher in the South Suburban Conference Championships Oct. 11, finishing 10th overall with a time of 20:01.2 on the Eagan High School course.
The led to a strong performance at the Section 3AA race Oct. 24 at Valleywood Golf Course in Apple Valley. The top two teams make the state field, along with the top eighth individuals not on the advancing squads.
Dundon finished fourth overall with a time of 18:50.2 to qualify for the state competition. She was the first Blaze girl to make state since 2015.
The last time the Burnsville girls qualified for state as a team was in 2013. That's also the last year the Blaze boys qualified.
The Burnsville girls were ninth as a team in the Section 3AA race this fall, while the boys were seventh.