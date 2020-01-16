The Burnsville girls basketball team is not about to rest on its laurels.
The Blaze earned their third straight South Suburban Conference win Jan. 14, rolling to a 69-49 home victory over Lakeville North in what was also a meeting of Section 3AAAA foes.
Burnsville (10-4 overall, 5-2 in the SSC) went into the contest off of a 75-65 overtime win versus Shakopee Jan. 10 behind 22 points from senior Zhane Thompson and junior Morgan Krumwiede.
The Blaze has a big SSC game Friday at No. 3-ranked Rosemount Jan. 17 at 7 p.m.. The Irish, also a section opponent, beat the Blaze 62-56 back on Dec. 10. Burnsville is 7-2 since that loss.
Burnsville will be at Apple Valley Jan. 21 and home to Prior Lake Jan. 24 in league games at 7 p.m.
"We are playing good basketball right now with great effort from our players on both ends of the court," Blaze Coach Maurice Hodges said. "If we stay consistent with the great attitudes and efforts of our players, good things can happen for us down the stretch.
"We want to get better defensively, which will contribute to more wins the rest of the way," Hodges added.
Burnsville is looking like the No. 2 seed in Section 3AAAA at this point behind Rosemount (13-1). Lakeville North (7-7), Eastview (6-8), winners of the last eight section crowns, and Apple Valley (6-9) are also in the hunt for a top four seed.
Eagan (6-9), Hastings (6-9) and Park (4-11) round out the field.
Burnsville is determined to end its playoff losing skid. It has lost its last seven section quarterfinal games. The last time the Blaze won a playoff game was in 2012, 57-46 over Eagan.
The last time the program had a winning record was in the 2009-10 season, when it finished 16-11. Burnsville's last section title came back in 1996.
So the Blaze have a lot to play for down the stretch. But this is a veteran squad that has grown together the last couple of years through the ups and downs.
In beating Lakeville North, Burnsville dominated the first half, rolling out to a 43-24 lead at the break. Thompson led the way with 22 points, while senior Megan Diggan scored 15. Senior Paige Servais added 14 points, and Krumwiede chipped in 10.
Against Shakopee, the Blaze held the Sabers to just 3 points in overtime. Diggan finished with 12 points, and Servais scored 9.
Heading into the Rosemount game, Thompson was leading the Blaze in scoring at 16.1 points per game. She'd been in double figures in 12 of the team's 14 games.
Krumwiede and Servais were also averaging in double figures through 14 games at 11.5 and 10.9 points, respectively.
Burnsville plays at Eastview Feb. 4 and at Lakeville North Feb. 11 and is home to Apple Valley Feb. 18. Those three games will also go a long way in determining the Blaze's playoff seed.
Section 3AAAA quarterfinal play starts Feb. 26. The semifinals are Feb. 29, and the title game is March 4. The higher seed is at home in all three rounds.