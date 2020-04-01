The games are still being played — on video platforms all across the nation.
The coronavirus pandemic has put sports and a lot of recreational activities on hold from the professional ranks all the way down to the youth levels.
With that, video game usage is on the rise.
Phil Spencer, head executive of Microsoft's Xbox division, said in a tweet regarding the popular platform Xbox Live: "Yea, usage is up on almost everything. Thanks go out to all the Ops/IT teams at all the companies that are working hard to keep everything running smoothly with all going on around them."
He also tweeted: "It's heartening to hear from so many people using gaming as a way to stay connected during these times. Play is a fundamental human need. Proud to be part of an industry that can offer escape and fun right now."
Forbes recently reported Steam, the most popular digital PC gaming marketplace, on March 15 drew a record 20.3 million concurrent users to the 16-year-old service.
Verizon reported that the coronavirus outbreak has sparked a 75% jump in usage in online video gaming.
Kyle Malady, Verizon’s Chief Technology Officer, said on playstationlife.net, "As more entertainment options are cancelled in communities across the U.S., an increase in video traffic and online gaming is not surprising."
But how much gaming is too much, especially for kids?
Many kids across the state are hoping for their spring sports to start, whether it's baseball, softball, volleyball, track, lacrosse or soccer. Youth organizations are all hold just like high school and professional sports.
The Metro Baseball League said on its site the season will be delayed with a potential mid-May start. Minnesota Youth Athletic Services, which has 150,000 kids competing annually in their respective sports, is in the same boat, targeting mid-May as a hopeful beginning.
So how do parents keep kids active and away from video screens in the meantime?
According to the nonprofit Aspen Institute, getting kids to a daily physical routine will help keep them more focused and fit while they are distant learning and away from the temptation of playing countless hours of video games.
"Boys and girls need free, unstructured time for play," Sara Poehlman, a nurturing care expert who works on emergency education and parent programs, told Project Play. "If they do have worries, play can be a strategy to work them out. If possible, small groups of children could get together for social learning and play."
The American Heart Association recommends kids get no more than "one to two hours of television, computer and video games a day."
However, the average 8-year-old spends eight hours a day using various forms of media, while teenagers spend as much as 11 hours. Those numbers are during regular everyday life and not part of a shelter-in-place, global pandemic.
Many youth organizations have been using online clinics on Facebook Live to help kids stay engaged and active in a more constructive way. The MYAS had a live baseball training session March 27.
More live online clinics are likely to pop up. But old-fashioned parental involvement, like a game of catch, a bike ride, shooting hoops in the driveway or tossing the Frisbee around, can keep kids away from the electronics, too.