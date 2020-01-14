The Burnsville dance team is trying to gear up for the Section 1AAA competition.
The Blazettes competed in the Anoka Invitational Jan. 11, finishing fourth in jazz out and fifth in high kick out of 10 Class 3A schools.
Brainerd won jazz with three rank points ahead of Anoka (6), Sauk Rapids (13) and Burnsville (13). Hopkins was fifth (13).
In high kick, the host Tornadoes took the top spot (4), followed by Brainerd (6), Hopkins (9.5), Sauk Rapids (10.5) and the Blazettes (15).
Burnsville will perform in the Farmington Invitational Jan. 30. The Section 1AAA meet is Feb. 8 at Bloomington Kennedy. The Blazettes will try to earn its first state berth since 2013 when it took third in high kick.
The Blazettes have won 10 state kick titles in program history with last one coming in 2008.
The top three teams from Section 1AAA make the Class 3A state field. This year's competition is Feb. 14-15 at the Target Center in Minneapolis.