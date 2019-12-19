The Burnsville Nordic ski teams took to the 5,000-freestyle trails for the first time this winter.
The Blaze competed in a South Suburban Conference freestyle competition Dec. 17 at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington.
Prior Lake was tops in the boys field with 133.5 points, a half point better than Eagan. Winona ended up third (104) ahead of Lakeville (98.5), Independent School District 196 (71), Northfield (47) and Burnsville (43).
On the girls side, Rosemount was victorious (149) ahead of Eastview (140), Prior Lake (124), Northfield (122), Lakeville (74), Independent School District 196 and Winona (71) and Burnsville (63).
Burnsville will return to the trails Jan. 1 in conference race at Valleywood Golf Course in Apple Valley at noon.
At Hyland Park, junior Matthew Krzmarzick led the Blaze boys taking 26th with a time of 15:47. Senior Daniel Vazquez was 27th (15:51), followed by senior Darren Wong (31st, 16:11), junior Zachary Warns (32nd, 16:13), ninth-grader Nicholas Larson (40th, 16:44) and sophomore Zachary Friedman (47th, 17:44).
Finishes for the Burnsville girls included senior Molly Willmert (23rd, 17:26), senior Kaitlyn Qualley (26th, 17:45), eighth-grader Kaelyn Ambuehl (30th, 18:06) and junior Monica Dinh (39th, 19:31).
Both Blaze teams also competed in an SSC relay Dec. 12 at Valleywood.
Wong, Vasquez and Friedman finished 10th (33:47) in the 3x3.5-kilometer race, while, Qualley, Willmert and Dinh were 12th (38:22).