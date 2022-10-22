The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is pleased to announce another phase of the No Child Left Inside grants.
These grants help more children cast a line, study animal tracks, hike or bike, or simply learn more about nature.
“This successful outreach grant program continues to send resources to schools and organizations to help get children outdoors,” said Jeff Ledermann, DNR education and skills team supervisor. “These grants help boost outdoor programs and initiatives all around the state and especially in communities with limited opportunities to connect with nature.”
Public entities and nonprofit organizations serving youth younger than 18 can apply for No Child Left Inside grants.
Grant funds will help implement the vision of the Minnesota Children’s Outdoor Bill of Rights’ for each and every Minnesota child to experience outdoor recreational activities and discover the natural environment regardless of where they live, learn, or play
The DNR will accept applications for both mini grants (less than $5,000) or larger grants ($5,000-$25,000). The request for proposals will be available on the DNR website at
dnr.state.mn.us/no-child-grants/index. Applications will be accepted through Dec. 7.
Mini grant awards will be chosen by lottery, while larger grant awards will be selected using a competitive review process. Funding can be used for outdoor recreation equipment, transportation, and related natural resource education expenses.
The 2021 Minnesota Legislature appropriated $900,000 from the state’s General Fund and the Heritage Enhancement Account of the Game and Fish Fund to continue the work of the No Child Left Inside grants program.
Half of those funds were awarded to 44 mini grants and 16 larger grants in 2022, and this current application process will distribute the remaining funds available under this appropriation.
